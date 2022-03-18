Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Wingstop stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.54. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 224.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

