Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.
Wingstop stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.54. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $187.35.
In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 224.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter.
About Wingstop (Get Rating)
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
