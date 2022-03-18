WINk (WIN) Achieves Market Cap of $403.24 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002517 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00318047 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010865 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

