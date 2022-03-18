Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Announces Earnings Results

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%.
WTT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
About Wireless Telecom Group (Get Rating)
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.