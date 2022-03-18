Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Announces Earnings Results

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%.

WTT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.10% of Wireless Telecom Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group (Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.