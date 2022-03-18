WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLNGet Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $64.98. Approximately 190,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 239,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.