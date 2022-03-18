WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $64.98. Approximately 190,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 239,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

