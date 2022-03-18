Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $2,900.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WZZAF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5,300.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,221.80.

OTCMKTS WZZAF remained flat at $$38.64 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

