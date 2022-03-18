Woodcoin Trading Down 50.5% This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $40.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,692.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.79 or 0.07065568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00268653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00730151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00066736 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.21 or 0.00461029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00397640 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.