Wownero Trading 91% Higher This Week (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $75,378.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wownero has traded 91% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

