WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,270 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,320 ($17.17) to GBX 1,270 ($16.51) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
WPP has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 1,185 ($15.41) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $764.00.
Shares of NYSE WPP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,411. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.
WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
