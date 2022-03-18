Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $41,805.17 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $41,805.17 or 0.99992291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.42 billion and approximately $248.85 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00068768 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00020815 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015648 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00272429 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 273,081 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.