Wrapped BNB Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $397.85 or 0.00954255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $616.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.13 or 0.07013617 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,733.18 or 1.00098314 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,351,340 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

