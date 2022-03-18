WT Wealth Management Acquires 1,073 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,211,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $227.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.45 and its 200 day moving average is $240.49. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.06). FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

