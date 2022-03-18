WT Wealth Management Acquires 2,603 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $346.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.35 and a 200-day moving average of $351.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $338.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

