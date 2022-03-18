WT Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $63.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

