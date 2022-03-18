WT Wealth Management Boosts Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,258 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 992,149 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 468,949 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 218,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,086,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

