WT Wealth Management Buys 2,616 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.30. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.08%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

