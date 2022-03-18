WT Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WT Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 62,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Home Depot stock opened at $336.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.15 and its 200-day moving average is $362.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.76 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.