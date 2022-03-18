WT Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WT Wealth Management cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $307.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.41 and a 200 day moving average of $386.76. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.67.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

