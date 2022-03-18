WT Wealth Management Has $1.51 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 11.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 12.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.