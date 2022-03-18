WT Wealth Management Has $3.80 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.26. The stock has a market cap of $565.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

