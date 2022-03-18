WT Wealth Management Increases Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management owned 1.98% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 649,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 74,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter.

COM stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

