WT Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $98.81 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.67.

