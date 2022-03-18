WT Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,222,000 after buying an additional 2,799,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

