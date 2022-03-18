WT Wealth Management Lowers Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,381 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.7% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WT Wealth Management owned 0.12% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 494,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,599,000 after buying an additional 309,423 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,744,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 254,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after buying an additional 130,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 208,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 108,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

