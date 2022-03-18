WT Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

