WT Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WT Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,099,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

NASDAQ COST opened at $552.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.38 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.81 and a 200 day moving average of $505.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

