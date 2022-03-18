WT Wealth Management Sells 10,332 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.00 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26.

