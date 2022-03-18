WT Wealth Management Sells 464 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WT Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 89.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,067,000 after acquiring an additional 222,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $473.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

