WT Wealth Management Sells 71,295 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

WT Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,295 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

BATS EPRF opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

