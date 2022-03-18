WT Wealth Management Takes $1.72 Million Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.42% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,302,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,182,000.

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

