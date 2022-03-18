WT Wealth Management Trims Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WT Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WT Wealth Management owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,882,000 after purchasing an additional 507,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,226,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,040,000 after purchasing an additional 280,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.17 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

