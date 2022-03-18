Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,900. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

