Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,188 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

