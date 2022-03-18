Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XEBEF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.