Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XEBEF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Analyst Recommendations for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

