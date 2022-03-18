Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Lowered to Reduce at Cormark

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

XBC stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

