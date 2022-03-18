Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark cut Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XBC traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.50. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.