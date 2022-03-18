Xend Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $253,440.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $253,440.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.13 or 0.07013617 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,733.18 or 1.00098314 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

