XinFin Network (XDC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Billion

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $11.38 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,693,293,519 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,293,519 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

