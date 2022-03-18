XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.22

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.22 and traded as high as $30.53. XOMA shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 79,240 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.35 and a beta of 0.80.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.