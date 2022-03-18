yAxis (YAXIS) One Day Volume Tops $24,581.00

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. yAxis has a total market cap of $331,943.88 and approximately $24,581.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yAxis has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.43 or 0.07001758 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,622.61 or 0.99790472 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00034832 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

