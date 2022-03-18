YENTEN Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. YENTEN has a market cap of $97,747.45 and approximately $5.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,736.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.13 or 0.07085234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00269273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.45 or 0.00746235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071430 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.35 or 0.00463254 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00423786 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.