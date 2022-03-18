YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.