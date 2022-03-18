YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $266.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $234.70 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.