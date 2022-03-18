YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after buying an additional 230,902 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

