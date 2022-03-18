Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Youdao’s earnings. Youdao posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Youdao will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Youdao.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million.

DAO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Youdao by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 141,499 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Youdao by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 157,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 485,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,593. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -0.59. Youdao has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

