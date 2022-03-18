Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

YUEIY opened at $7.14 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

