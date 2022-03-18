Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. 2,084,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Atreca has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

