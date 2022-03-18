Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 471,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,547. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,944 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,089. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

