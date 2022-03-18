Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Everbridge posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVBG. Northland Securities lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $40.86. 3,457,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,433. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.68. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,731,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

