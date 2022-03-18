Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) to post $154.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the lowest is $154.60 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $155.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $639.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $639.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $718.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

