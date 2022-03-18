Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.74. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMBH. StockNews.com raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $4,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 122,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,825. The company has a market capitalization of $821.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $45.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

